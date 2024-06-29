Sony BRAVIA Theater Bar 8 drops to its lowest price ever for the first time

If you have been wanting to upgrade your home entertainment experience with some really good sound quality, you may want to check out the Sony BRAVIA Theater Bar 8 sound bar. Today, it dropped to its lowest price for the first time on Amazon US.

The BRAVIA Theater Bar 8 offers an immersive audio experience with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping for cinema-style surround sound. It automatically calibrates to your room’s unique characteristics using Sound Field Optimisation, ensuring optimal sound quality. Supporting industry-standard formats such as Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced, this sound bar offers enhanced audio experience.

Its design features 11 speaker units, providing exceptional acoustic performance and room-filling spatial audio. Supporting the latest video and gaming features, the sound bar is compatible with video formats including 4K HDR, 8K HDR, and Dolby Vision. Furthermore, it features HDMI 2.1 gaming capabilities such as 4K at 120 frames per second (4K120), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

For PS5 users, it includes exclusive features such as Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, enhancing your gaming experience. Moreover, the sound bar supports wireless music streaming through Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth, making it easy to enjoy your favourite music from any device. Additionally, the BRAVIA Connect app lets you manage volume, sound profiles, and advanced settings directly from your smartphone.

Sony BRAVIA Theater Bar 8 Sound Bar (Surround Sound Home Theater with 11 speakers, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X, 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, HDMI 2.1 and supports Spotify Connect/Apple AirPlay (HT-A8000)): $749.99 (Amazon US)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

