4TB Crucial BX500 3D NAND SATA SSD is now available at its lowest price

Amazon US is currently offering the 4TB Crucial BX500 3D NAND SATA Internal SSD at its lowest price so, grab it for yourself and upgrade your storage solution while it is still in stock. This 2.5-inch SATA III SSD with QLC NAND flash memory provides sequential read speeds of up to 540MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 500MB/s for an enhanced performance.

The Crucial BX500 boots up faster and loads files quicker, significantly improving overall system responsiveness. With speeds reportedly 300% faster than a typical hard drive, it ensures efficient operation.

Furthermore, it comes with power loss immunity to prevent data loss during power outages along with data defence, and RAIN features, ensuring the integrity and safety of your data. Moreover, it enhances battery life by being 45 times more energy-efficient than standard hard drives.

Utilising Micron 3D NAND technology, the BX500 is a reliable and advanced storage solution. In addition, it comes with a 3-year limited warranty, providing assurance of its quality and durability. You can find specifications of the device below:

Interface SATA (6Gb/s) SSD Endurance (TBW) 1000TB Form Factor 2.5-inch (7mm) Sequential Read 540 MB/s Sequential Write 500 MB/s Warranty Limited 3-year

4TB Crucial BX500 3D NAND SATA SSD (2.5-Inch Internal Solid-state Drive, up to 540MB/s - CT4000BX500SSD1): $239.99 (Amazon US)

