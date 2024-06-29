The TP-Link Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 2-pack and 3-pack mesh routers have just hit new low prices

The TP-Link BE10000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 mesh router is a product we have mentioned once before in a previous deal post when it reached a new low price. This week, the 2-pack and 3-pack bundles of this router have seen more price cuts, making them even more affordable than before.

Right now, the 2-pack version of the TP-Link BE10000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 mesh router is priced at $399.99 at Amazon. That's a big $150 discount from its $549.99 MSRP. The 3-pack bundle is also at a new low price of $599.99, which is a $200 discount from its $799.99 MSRP.

Each of these Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers has 2.4 Ghz, 5 Ghz, and 6 Ghz wireless bands with collective download speeds of up to 10Gbps. The two-pack bundle can cover up to 5,800 square feet with its wireless signal. If you get the 3-pack router bundle, you can extend that single to up to 7,600 square feet. Connecting two or more of the routers will result in a seamless connector for users with just one Wi-Fi name in the home.

Each of these routers has four 2.5 GHz ports for people who want to connect them with an ethernet cable to a smart TV, a game console, or something else. The setup of the routers is easy with the TP-Link Deco mobile app. You can use it to check every device that's connected to your network and set up guest access. You can also connect to VPNs with the routers instead of connecting each device.

While its price has not lowered like the 2-pack or 3-pack bundles, you can still get just one of these TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers for its current low price of $249.99.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.