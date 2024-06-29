The Moto Edge 40 Neo with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is super affordable in the UK

Thanks to a hefty 36% discount on the Moto Edge 40 Neo, you can now pick up this fairly powerful phone for just £225, making it quite affordable. Inside, it's packed with a huge 12GB of RAM so you shouldn't see any lagging and there is 256GB of storage to install loads of apps.

Buy the Moto Edge 40 Neo for just £225 (was £349.99) - Black, Blue

The Moto Edge 40 Neo features an immersive 6.55" POLED 144Hz display, making it ideal for watching movies and playing games. It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chipset which enables 5G and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. The chipset is suitable for gaming and balances performance and battery life.

Another great aspect of this phone is the 68W TurboPower charging. In just 15 minutes, you can charge your phone up to 50% so in around 30 minutes your phone will be full, that's certainly not bad, especially for those times when you forgot to charge and are in a rush before heading out.

Other notable mentions include its IP68 underwater protection - you can submerse it in 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. The Moto Edge 40 Neo also boasts a 50MP Ultra Pixel Camera and OIS for sharp and bright photos in any light and luminous shots at night 16x faster.

This phone has 231 ratings with an average score of 4.4 stars out of 5. It's also marked as an Amazon Choice which means that it has a good rating, a good price, and is available to ship right away.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.