Perplexity introduces Internal Knowledge Search and Spaces

The AI search startup, Perplexity, has announced two new features for its paying customers: Internal Knowledge Search and Spaces. The Internal Knowledge Search feature will help to streamline research tasks by letting you search internal files alongside the web, while Spaces will boost team collaboration for productivity gains.

Internal Knowledge Search

Perplexity has allowed users to upload files for some time but you were restricted to searching files or the web one at a time, with Internal Knowledge Search that changes as you can upload files and search the web in combination. The feature is available to Perplexity Pro and Enterprise Pro customers, here are some ways Perplexity says organizations could use it:

Financial services firms conduct more robust due diligence by tapping into internal research, call notes, and the latest industry news.

Sales and business development teams accelerate the RFP process by combining past materials with the latest insights from the web.

HR teams help employees quickly find answers about benefits and wellness by having them search existing files.

Growth-stage startups get feedback on R&D and product roadmaps based on best practices from the web.

Spaces

With Spaces, customers get AI-powered collaboration hubs that can be "deeply customized" to meet your team's needs. Once you've created a Space, you can invite colleagues or friends, connect internal files, customize the AI assistant with your preferred AI model, and set specific instructions about how it should respond.

Enterprise Pro customers who use Spaces will have all their files and searches excluded from AI quality training by default while Pro users can opt out of AI training in their settings. It took extra precautions for Enterprise Pro users as they're more likely to be working on sensitive data.

Furthermore, Perplexity says it will be adding third-party data integrations with Crunchbase and FactSet for Enterprise Pro customers who have subscriptions to those services. This will give those customers a further knowledge boost.