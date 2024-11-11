TECH_BARGAINS 11/12: Best tech deals of today including Apple, Samsung, TCL, Corsair, more

Early Black Friday 2024 sales have already hit, with Nakamichi being one of the first to officially announce it with its Dragon 11.4.6, Shockwafe 9.2.4, and Shockwafe 7.2.4 and 7.1.4 soundbar systems (Check the full list of recent audio deals here).
Aside from those, you can also consider discounts from Samsung, Apple, Corsair, Asus, TCL, and many more items in today's TECH_BARGAINS (also, check out the previous edition as several of the discounts still apply). The full list of featured deals is given below:
-
ASUS ROG STRIX Arion Aluminum Alloy M.2 NVMe SSD External Portable Enclosure Case Adapter and WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD: $191.98 (Amazon US)
-
Corsair iCUE H150i Elite LCD XT Liquid CPU Cooler - IPS LCD Screen - Three AF120 RGB Elite Fans - 360mm Radiator - Fits Intel® LGA 1700, AMD® AM5, and More - Included iCUE Commander CORE - Black: $199.99 (Amazon US)
-
Lian Li Edge Series-1000W Full Modular Power Supply-80 Plus Platinum-ATX 3.0, 3.1-PCIE 5.1-L-Shape Design for Dual Chamber Case-120mm FDB Fan-Supports up to 4X USB Devices-Black (EG1000BE.US): $175.75 (Amazon US)
-
AOC GAMING CQ27G3S Frameless Curved Gaming Monitor, QHD 2K 2560x1440, 1000R VA, 165Hz 1ms, FreeSync Premium ,Black: $162.99 (Amazon US)
-
acer Nitro 23.8" Full HD PC IPS Gaming Monitor | AMD FreeSync Premium | 180Hz | Up to 0.5ms | Speakers | sRGB 99% | ErgoStand | VESA Mounting Compliant | 1 x DP 1.2 & 2 x HDMI 2.0 | XFA243Y M3bmiiprx: $129.99 (Amazon US)
-
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, Touch ID: $1499.00 (Amazon US)
-
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, Touch ID: $1299.00 (Amazon US)
-
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, Touch ID: $1199.00 (Amazon US)
-
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, Touch ID: $1099.00 (Amazon US)
-
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, Touch ID: $899.00 (Amazon US)
-
SAMSUNG 70-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60D Series Quantum HDR Smart TV w/Object Tracking Sound Lite, Motion Xcelerator, Slim Design, Gaming Hub, Alexa Built-in (QN70Q60D, 2024 Model): $847.99 (Amazon US)
-
SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class 4K Crystal UHD DU8000 Series HDR Smart TV w/Object Tracking Sound Lite, Motion Xcelerator, Ultra Slim Design, Gaming Hub, Alexa Built-in (UN75DU8000, 2024 Model): $797.99 (Amazon US)
-
Roku Smart TV – 40-Inch Select Series 1080p Full HD RokuTV Voice Remote, Bright Picture, Customizable Home Screen – Live Local News, Sports, Gaming: $159.99 (Amazon US)
-
TCL Q85H Q Class 7.1.4 Channel Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Ray Danz Technology, Wireless Subwoofer, Wireless Surround Speakers, and Bluetooth Music Streaming: $499.99 (Amazon US)
-
TCL Q75H Q Class 5.1.2 Channel Soundbar with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Ray Danz Technology, Wireless Subwoofer, and Bluetooth Music Streaming: $399.99 (Amazon US)
-
Sennheiser ACCENTUM True Wireless Earbuds - Crystal-Clear Sound with Hybrid ANC, Ergonomic Design, 28-Hour Battery Life, Touch Interface and Dual Mic Call Quality: $129.95 (Amazon US)
-
Jabra Elite 5 True Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds - Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), 6 Built-in Microphones for Clear Calls, Small Ergonomic Fit and 6mm Speakers - Titanium Black: $60.34 (Amazon US)
-
Corsair Virtuoso PRO Wired Open Back Gaming Headset - Detachable Uni-Directional Microphone - 50mm Graphene Drivers - 20Hz-40 kHz Frequency Response - White: $139.99 (Amazon US)
-
Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Customizable Wireless Gaming Mouse + Wireless Charging Puck Bundle: $124.94 (Amazon US)
-
Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse + G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard Bundle - Mint: $74.98 (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2): Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life: $899.00 (Amazon US)
-
Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42mm case] Smartwatch with Rose Gold Aluminium Case with Plum Sport Loop. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display: $349.00 (Amazon US)
-
Apple AirTag 4 Pack: $69.99 (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPhone 13 Pro, 1TB, Alpine Green - Unlocked (Renewed): $608.46 (Refurbished Excellent) (Amazon US)
