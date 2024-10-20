Black Friday 2024: Nakamichi Shockwafe 7.1.4/7.2.4 Dolby Atmos soundbar & wireless subwoofer

Nakamichi, which is a renowned Japanese hi-fi audio brand, has declared Black Friday deals early for the year 2024, thanks in part to Amazon too. The price drops apply across the range of its soundbars. We have already covered the flagship tier Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 system and the mid-tier Nakamichi Shockwafe 9.2.4. Find their details and purchase links in the linked articles.

In case those systems are out of range for you, Nakamichi also has discounts on the cheaper Shockwafe Elite 7.2.4 and Shockwafe Pro 7.1.4 models (purchase links below).

Nakamichi Shockwafe Pro 7.1.4

As you may have noticed, the major difference between the Elite and the Pro is that the former comes with dual subwoofers while the latter only has one.

The benefit of having more than one subwoofer is the fact that the bass nulls (places in the room where the bass may sound low or absent) are greatly reduced. Having even more subwoofers are definitely better but two of them can certainly serve the purpose better than one. Hence, the bass response would definitely feel much more uniform throughout the listening space and subwoofer placement becomes much less critical.

It is noteworthy though that the Pro, even though has a single unit, comes with a bigger 10-inch subwoofer driver, whereas the Elite comes with two 8-inch ones.

Both the Elite and the Pro also come with Nakamichi's own SSE engine technology which helps produce spatial surround sound. If you are wondering, SSE stands for Spatial, Surround, Elevation.

Get the Nakamichi Elite and Pro soundbar systems at the links below:

Nakamichi Shockwafe Elite 1000W Bluetooth 7.2.4 Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar with Dual 8” Subwoofers (Wireless), 2 Rear Surround Speakers, eARC and SSE Max Technology, black: $888.88 (Amazon US)

Nakamichi Shockwafe Pro 850W Bluetooth 7.1.4 Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar with 10" Wireless Subwoofer, 2 Rear Surround Speakers, eARC and SSE Max Technology (New), black: $677.99 (Amazon US)

In case you are not looking for an HTIB (home theatre in a box) and instead want a dedicated AVR

