The 2TB Samsung 990 EVO SSD drops to just $129.99

The Samsung 990 EVO is an inexpensive solid-state drive for those who want to finally ditch the good old spinning drive in favor of much more modern and fast SSDs. The 2TB model is back to its lowest price on Amazon, allowing you to score one for as little as $129.99. For reference, when Samsung launched the 990 EVO in January 2024, it listed the 1TB configuration for $124.99. Now, you can get double that capacity for almost the same price.

The 990 EVO is a unique SSD that supports both PCIe Gen 4 (x4) and PCIe Gen 5 (x2). It can operate at sequential speeds of up to 5,000 megabytes per second read and 4,200 megabytes per second write. While these are not record-breaking speeds by any means, they will ensure you get enough performance for fast data transfer, speedy game loading times, and great power efficiency.

Speaking of power efficiency, Samsung claims the 990 EVO SSD is 70% more efficient than its predecessor, the 970 EVO Plus. This makes the 990 EVO a solid contender for upgrading your laptop, tablet, or other power-sensitive device.

Finally, you can always monitor your drive's health, adjust its settings, update firmware, and do other things with the Samsung Magician software.

2TB Samsung 990 EVO SSD - $129.99 | 46% off on Amazon US

