Get this 49-inch Gigabyte OLED gaming PC monitor for a new low price of $899.99

We have seen the normally expensive OLED gaming PC monitors drop down in price. They may still be higher priced than other conventional monitors but they are becoming more affordable. That's certainly the case with the recently released 49-inch OLED monitor from Gigabyte.

Right now, you can get the 49-inch Gigabyte Aorus OLED gaming PC monitor for $899.99 at Amazon. That's the lowest price ever for this monitor and also $200 off its $1,099.99 MSRP.

This is an ultrawide monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440. It is basically like having two 27-inch QHD displays merged together. It has a relatively soft curvature of 1800R, so you will still get a better sense of having an immersive experience when you play games on this display.

The display has a better-than-average refresh rate of 144 Hz. The OLED technology allows the display to show 99% DCI-P3 color gambit with support for AMD FreeStyle Premium Pro. That means you should see little to no graphical tearing or stuttering when playing games with this display.

Other features for this monitor include a KVM switch which lets you connect two media sources to the monitor that can be controlled with one keyboard and mouse. Port on this monitor include a 1.4 DisplayPort, two 2.1 HDMI ports, two USB 3.0 downstream ports, one USB 3.0 upstream port, and a USB-C port.

