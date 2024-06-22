Surface Pro 10, Pro 9, and Pro 8 gets support for the new Surface Pro Flex Keyboard

If you have one of the recent Surface Pro models, you can download a new firmware update that brings support for the new Surface Pro Flex Keyboard, Microsoft's new and rather expensive keyboard. The update is available for the Surface Pro 10 for Business, Surface Pro 9, Surface Pro 9 5G, and Surface Pro 8.

The Surface Pro Flex Keyboard offers several advantages over the previous-gen Surface Keyboards. Its main trick is the ability to work wirelessly thanks to Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in battery. There is also a larger haptic trackpad that you can customize in Settings and quieter clicks for more comfortable typing. The Surface Pro Flex Keyboard costs $349.

Here is the official changelog:

Improvements and fixes: Enables a seamless experience of using the new Pro Flex Keyboard with Slim Pen on the latest Surface Pro devices.

In addition, the Intel-based Surface Pro 9 received patches for three security vulnerabilities reported by Intel. They include the following:

INTEL-SA-00923 : Potential security vulnerabilities in the Intel Converged Security Management Engine (CSME) installer, Intel Local Manageability Service software and Intel Server Platform Servcies (SPS) may allow information disclosure, escalation of privilege, or denial of service.

: Potential security vulnerabilities in the Intel Converged Security Management Engine (CSME) installer, Intel Local Manageability Service software and Intel Server Platform Servcies (SPS) may allow information disclosure, escalation of privilege, or denial of service. INTEL-SA-00929 : A potential security vulnerability in BIOS firmware for some Intel Processors may allow escalation of privilege. Intel is releasing BIOS updates to mitigate this potential vulnerability.

: A potential security vulnerability in BIOS firmware for some Intel Processors may allow escalation of privilege. Intel is releasing BIOS updates to mitigate this potential vulnerability. INTEL-SA-00950: A potential security vulnerability in some Intel Processors may allow escalation of privilege and/or information disclosure and/or denial of service via local access. Intel is releasing firmware updates to mitigate this potential vulnerability.

You can download the latest firmware for your Surface Pro tablet in Settings > Windows Update. Alternatively, get a manual installation package from the official Surface website here (Surface Pro 10 for Business), here (Surface Pro 9 Intel), and here (Surface Pro 8).