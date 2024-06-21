Amazon Deal: Onkyo TX-NR6050 8K 7.2 AVR with Dolby Atmos, Vision, DTS:X is at a good price

Recently, there have been quite a few great deals on AV receivers (AVR). The one on the Marantz SR8015, which is a premium 11.2-channel AVR is still live. The product is highly sought after by audio enthusiasts and you can check it out in its dedicated article.

The other ones were on 7.2 channel AVRs from Denon and Sony in the form of the X2800H/1800H and STR-AN1000 respectively, though these deals have ended.

The good news however is that Onkyo, which is another leading audio brand, has one of its AVRs at a great price. The TX-NR6050 from the company is selling at a very good price (purchase link under the key specs and features list below).

Like the Denon and the Sony, the Onkyo also has a similar feature set though the one major difference we did notice is that Onkyo officially states that the TX-NR6050 will work with speakers of impedance ranging from 4 ohms to 16 ohms while the others were rated to work with up to 6 ohm drivers.

The key specs and connectivity features of the Onkyo TX-NR6050 are given below:

Power output (All channels): 200 W/Ch (6 ohms, 1 kHz, 10% THD, 1-ch driven) 90 W/Ch (8 ohms, 20 Hz–20 kHz, 0.08% THD, 2-ch driven, FTC) Dynamic power: 240 W (3 ohms, Front) 210 W (4 ohms, Front) 120 W (8 ohms, Front)

THD+N (Total Harmonic Distortion + Noise) 0.08% (20 Hz–20 kHz, half power)

Signal-to-noise ratio: 106 dB (Line, IHF-A) 80 dB (Phono, IHF-A)

CONNECTION FEATURES 6 HDMI inputs and 2 outputs (Main Out [eARC], Sub/Zone 2 Out) 2 digital audio inputs (optical and coaxial, assignable) 4 analog RCA audio inputs (assignable) 1 phono input with built-in MM phono equalizer 1/8˝ (3.5 mm) mic input for AccuEQ setup 1/4˝ (6.35 mm) headphone jack 2 subwoofer pre-outs Zone 2/Zone B analog RCA line-level out 9 banana-plug-ready speaker posts (including dedicated Zone 2 posts) 10BASE-T/100BASE-TX Ethernet terminal for network connection USB inputs (front:DC 5 V/500 mA, rear:DC 5 V/1 A) for audio playback



Get the Onkyo AVR at the link below:

Onkyo TX-NR6050 7.2-Channel Network Home Theater Smart AV Receiver 8K/60, 4K/120Hz: $399.99 (Amazon US)

