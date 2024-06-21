Get the white HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini wireless gaming mouse for its lowest price ever

Pro PC gamers, and even gamers who just want to get online and pay for fun, want some kind of edge when they enter multiplayer matches. For many of those gamers, having a smaller and lighter mouse offers more freedom to move them on the mouse pad. HyperX, the gaming accessory company owned by HP, recently launched a new smaller and lighter gaming mouse, and it just got a discount for a new all-time low price, if you don't mind the white color.

Right now, the white version of the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini wireless gaming mouse is available on Amazon for $62.99. That's its lowest price to date, and it also offers a $17 discount from its $79.99 MSRP.

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini gaming mouse weighs just 59 grams and is 1/6th smaller than the standard HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless gaming mouse. However, the Mini version has a 26,000 DPI optical sensor that can still track speeds up to 650 IPS. That offers gamers a lot of accuracy when moving it on the mouse pad while still making it easier to move in general.

The two main buttons on the mouse use switches designed to last up to 100 million clicks. On the bottom of the mouse, it uses low friction skates, and it comes with four pieces of grips that you can use to get an even better hold of the mouse.

You can use either Bluetooth wireless connections or the included USB dongle for 2.4 GHz wireless for better latency. The mouse will also last up to 100 hours on a single charge.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.