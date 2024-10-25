The 2TB Samsung T7 Shield SSD is selling at a 47% discount

Amazon US is currently still offering the 2TB Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD at a 47% discount off its original MSRP. Designed for fast file transfers, it features USB 3.2 Gen 2 technology and is compatible with a wide range of devices, including PCs, Macs, Android devices, and gaming consoles.

The T7 Shield integrates PCIe NVMe technology, achieving read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s, which nearly doubles the speed of the previous T5 model. For iPhone users, this SSD supports iPhone 15 Pro Res 4K video at 60fps, with the included cable recommended for optimal connectivity.

To optimise performance, Samsung Magician software offers advanced tools for monitoring drive health, protecting data, applying firmware updates, and customising LED colours. Additionally, with an IP65 rating, it’s resistant to water and dust, and its rugged construction includes drop protection from heights of up to 9.8 feet, making it suitable for use in various environments.

2TB Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD (USB 3.2 Gen2, Rugged, IP65 Rated, for Photographers, Content Creators and Gaming, External Solid State Drive (MU-PE2T0R/AM, 2022), Blue): $149.99 (Amazon US)

