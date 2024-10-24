TECH_BARGAINS 10/24: AMD RX 6800 16GB for just $361, new Apple iPhones, and more

Early Black Friday 2024 sales have already hit with Nakamichi being one of the first to officially announce it with its Dragon 11.4.6, and Shockwafe 9.2.4, as well as Shockwafe 7.2.4 and 7.1.4 soundbar systems.
Aside from those, you can also check out AMD's RX 6800 16GB, a couple of (new) Apple iPhone models, WYZE security cam, laptops, a 4K OLED TV, and more, in today's TECH_BARGAINS. The full list of featured deals is given below:
Apple iPhone 13 Pro (1TB, Graphite) [Locked] + Carrier Subscription: $1094.27 (Amazon US)
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (512 GB, Alpine Green) [Locked] + Carrier Subscription: $692.51 (Amazon US)
SAMSUNG 77-Inch Class OLED 4K S90D Series HDR+ Smart TV w/Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Motion Xcelerator, Real Depth Enhancer, 4K AI Upscaling, Alexa Built-in (QN77S90D, 2024 Model): $2199.99 (Amazon US)
Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 Gaming Laptop | Intel Core i7-14700HX | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 | 18" WQXGA 2560 x 1600 165Hz G-SYNC Display | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB Gen 4 SSD | Killer Wi-Fi 6E | PHN18-71-77JT: $1479.99 (Amazon US)
Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop - 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Touchscreen Display, Intel Core i7-1355U, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Windows 11 Home, 6-Months Migrate - Platinum Silver: $801.90 (Amazon US)
HP Chromebook 14 inch Laptop, FHD Display, Intel N100, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB eMMC, Intel UHD Graphics, Chrome OS 14a-nf0009nr (2024): $198.98 (Amazon US)
XFX Speedster SWFT319 AMD Radeon RX 6800 Gaming Graphics Card with 16GB GDDR6, AMD RDNA 2 RX-68XLAQBD9: $360.61 (Amazon US)
EVGA Supernova 1300 G+, 80+ Gold 1300W, Fully Modular, 10 Year Warranty, Includes Free Power On Self Tester, Power Supply 220-GP-1300-X1: $159.99 (Amazon US)
ASUS TUF Gaming GT302 ARGB White Edition ATX Mid-Tower Case Four 140x28mm ARGB Fans for Airflow & Static Pressure, Interchangeable Panel, Detachable top Panel, Hidden-Connector Motherboard Support: $103.49 (Amazon US)
Kodak 128GB UHS-II U3 V90 Ultra Pro SDXC Memory Card - Up to 3000MB/s Read Speed and 270MB/s Write Speed: $64.91 (Amazon US)
Marshall Major V On-Ear Bluetooth Headphone, Black: $135.36 (Amazon US)
Sennheiser Consumer Audio HD 450BT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphone with Active Noise Cancellation - 30-Hour Battery Life, USB-C Fast Charging, Virtual Assistant Button, Foldable - Black: $89.95 (Amazon US)
BenQ EH600 Wireless 1080p Portable Smart Business Projector | iPhone & Android Mirroring Compatibility | Built-In Apps & Internet Browser for Easy Presentations | Convenient Over-the-air Update: $839.00 (Amazon US)
WYZE Cam v3 with Color Night Vision Wired 1080p HD Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera Bundle (2-Pack) Cam Floodlight with 2600 Lumen LEDs: $161.59 (Amazon US)
Laney CXP-108 Active Stage Monitor 80W 8 Inch Coaxial Woofer, Black: $235.61 (Amazon US)
Garmin dēzl™ OTR1020, Extra-Large High-Res 10” GPS Truck Navigator, Custom Truck Routing, Satellite Imagery, Wind Speed, Community-Shared Loading Docks, Dual-Orientation Display: $822.99 (Amazon US)
