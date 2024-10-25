iPhone 17 Pro Max tipped to feature a smaller Dynamic Island

Apple is rumored to introduce some big changes with the iPhone 17 series. Speculations suggest that Apple may ditch the "Plus" model for the iPhone 17 "Air" or iPhone 17 "Slim" model. It has been tipped that the iPhone 17 Slim could be a cool phone with non-Pro features and bring some of the biggest redesigns since the iPhone X. The "Slim" model is also rumored to feature a 24MP selfie camera, 12GB of RAM, and may stick with a 3nm processor.

Now, a fresh leak has popped up, this time regarding the top-of-the-line iPhone 17 Pro Max. As per analyst Jeff Pu, the high-end iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a smaller and narrower Dynamic Island. According to a research note with investment bank Haitong International earlier this month, obtained by MacRumors, Pu stated that Apple could bring a change to Face ID with next year's iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Notably, Apple could use "metalens" for Face ID, which would allow the company to fit in a smaller Dynamic Island on the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Pu further added that this change may not apply to the smaller iPhone 17 Pro or any other iPhone 17 models. What is "metalens" that cannot be applied to other iPhone 17 models?

As per the reports, traditional iPhone cameras have curved lenses that redirect light toward the image sensor. On the other hand, the "metalens" is a thin and flat lens with microscopic patterns. These patterns can focus light at one point more precisely than the standard curved lens of iPhones. Unfortunately, Pu did not explain how Apple will be using this technology to narrow down the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 17 Pro Max or how "metalens" will be used in Face ID.