TECH_BARGAINS 24/10: Nvidia GTX 1650, external SSDs, Sony Samsung LG TVs, and more

Early Black Friday 2024 sales have already hit with Nakamichi being one of the first to officially announce it with its Dragon 11.4.6, and Shockwafe 9.2.4, as well as Shockwafe 7.2.4 and 7.1.4 soundbar systems.
Aside from those, you can also check out Sony, Samsung, and LG TVs, Nvidia's GTX 1650 GPU, Google Pixel, Apple iPhones, external SSDs and more. The full list of featured deals is given below:
ZYXEL 50-Port PoE Switch Gigabit Ethernet Smart (GS1900-48HPV2) - Managed, with 24x PoE+ @ 170W, 2x SFP, Rackmount, Limited Lifetime Protection: $399.99 (Amazon US)
MSI Gaming GeForce GTX 1650 128-Bit HDMI/DP/DVI 4GB GDRR6 HDCP Support DirectX 12 VR Ready OC Graphics Card (GTX 1650 D6 Ventus XS OCV3): $129.99 (Amazon US)
SK hynix Gold P31 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen3 M.2 2280 Internal SSD, Up to 3500MB/S, Compact, Form Factor SSD - Internal Solid State Drive with 128-Layer NAND Flash: $124.99 (Amazon US)
SSK Portable SSD 2TB External Solid State Drives, up to 1050MB/s USB C SSD External USB 3.2 Gen2 for iPhone 15/Pro, Windows, Mac, Android Phones and Tablets: $110.49 (Amazon US)
Transcend TS1TESD380C 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 USB Type-C ESD380C Portable, Rugged SSD Solid State Drive Up to 2,000 MB/s: $107.41 (Amazon US)
Corsair CMV8GX3M2A1600C11 8GB (2 x 4GB) 240-Pin DDR3-1600 CL11 PC3 12800 Desktop Memory: $14.95 (Amazon US)
Kensington SD2600T Thunderbolt 4 Hub, Dual 4K, 65W PD - Mac and Windows (K34036NA): $61.77 (Amazon US)
Accell USB-C Mobile Multiport Adapter - DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 8K, USB 3.1 Gen 2, 90W Power Delivery - U241B-001F, White: $50.75 (Amazon US)
NZXT Kraken 240 - RL-KN-240-B1 - 240mm AIO CPU Liquid Cooler - Customizable 1.54" Square LCD Display for Images, Performance Metrics and More - High-Performance Pump - 2 x F120P Fans - Black: $112.06 (Amazon US)
ASUS TUF Gaming 750W Gold (750 Watt, Fully Modular Power Supply, 80+ Gold Certified, ATX 3.0 Compatible, Military-Grade Components, Dual Ball Bearing, Axial-tech Fan, PCB Coating, 10 Year Warranty): $85.38 (Amazon US)
SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class QLED 4K QN85D Series Neo Quantum HDR Smart TV w/Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Motion Xcelerator, Real Depth Enhancer Pro, Alexa Built-in (QN65QN85D, 2024 Model): $1197.99 (Amazon US)
LG 65-Inch Class OLED evo C4 Series Smart TV 4K Processor Flat Screen with Magic Remote AI-Powered with Alexa Built-in (OLED65C4PUA, 2024): $1496.99 (Amazon US)
Sony 85 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series BRAVIA CAM (CMU-BC1): $1796.00 (Amazon US)
Google Pixel 9 - Unlocked Android Smartphone with Gemini, 24-Hour Battery, Advanced Camera, and 6.3" Actua Display - Porcelain - 128 GB: $751.87 (Amazon US)
Apple iPhone 13 Pro (256 GB, Alpine Green) [Locked] + Carrier Subscription: $780.41 (Amazon US)
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max [64GB, Silver] + Carrier Subscription [Cricket Wireless]: $724.70 (Amazon US)
OnePlus Pad 11.61" LCD Display, 8GB RAM,128GB Storage, MediaTek Dimensity 9000, Android 13.1, 144HZ Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Atmos, Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing Tablet: $384.44 (Amazon US)
Google Pixel Tablet - Android Tablet with 11-Inch Screen and Extra-Long Battery Life - Porcelain - 8 GB RAM - 128 GB: $274.99 (Amazon US)
Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Previous Version) - Arabic: $172.06 (Amazon US)
Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS + Cellular 42mm case] Smartwatch with Slate Titanium Case with Slate Milanese Loop. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Carbon Neutral: $719.00 (Amazon US)
Humminbird 411370-1 Helix 9 Chirp MEGA DI+ GPS G4N: $899.99 (Amazon US)
