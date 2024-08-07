The 2TB SanDisk Extreme M.2 NVMe SSD drops to its new all-time low price

Today, you can get your hands on the 2TB SanDisk Extreme M.2 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe Internal SSD at its lowest price from Amazon US. So, you may want to check it out before it runs out of stock. This SSD offers read speeds of up to 5,150MB/s, promising enhanced performance with your most demanding workloads. It enables you to streamline your file transfers as well with the nCache 4.0 technology, improving efficiency across various tasks.

With its PCIe Gen4 interface, the drive promises great speeds, which is ideal for tasks such as photo and video editing, fast loading times in games, as well as 3D rendering. To take full advantage of the PCIe Gen4 speeds, your computer’s motherboard must support PCIe Gen4 technology. However, if your motherboard only supports the PCIe Gen3 technology, the SanDisk Extreme can still work with it, but you won't get the maximum possible speed.

Additionally, you can monitor the health and performance of your drive using the Western Digital Dashboard, helping you maintain its optimal condition and performance. Installing the SanDisk Extreme SSD is also simple, requiring just one screw for many laptops and computers equipped with a PCIe Gen M.2 2280 slot.

2TB SanDisk Extreme M.2 NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 4.0, Up to 5,150 MB/s - Internal Solid State Drive - SDSSDX3N-2T00-G26): $129.99 (Amazon US)

