Save 24% on iPad mini 6, now available for just $379.99

The sixth-generation iPad mini is still your only option if you want a high-quality tablet that is not TV-sized. This cute little device has an all-screen 8.3-inch display, a powerful processor, a thin aluminum case, solid battery life, and other perks of Apple's tablets. You can now get it for just $379.99.

The iPad mini 6 is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chip paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features an all-screen design with narrow bezels and a 1488 x 2266 pixels resolution. It supports the second-generation Apple Pencil, which makes it a great note-taking machine that does not take up too much space in your backpack.

Additional features in the sixth-generation iPad mini include dual stereo speakers, a 12MP front-facing camera with Center Stage support, a 12MP rear-facing camera with a Retina flash, a USB-C port, and a TouchID sensor in the power button for biometric authentication.

You can get the iPad mini 6 in four colors: Space Gray, Starlight, Purple, and Pink. All four are now available at their lowest price, saving you 24% or $120. If 64GB is too little for you, get the 256GB config, which is just $0.99 away from its lowest price of $529.

The Wi-Fi + Cellular variant is also available with big discounts:

