Save 12% off the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for a limited time

If you're looking for a new premium smartwatch, check out the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Right now, there's a limited-time deal in which you can save 12% off - or $100. This Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the GPS + Cellular model, so you can use it for calls and messaging when your iPhone isn't nearby.

Before we continue to the specs, please be aware that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is essentially an iPhone-only accessory. If you use an Android smartphone, you won't be able to pair it.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the company's offering geared towards athletes and other people heading outdoors, but it's capable of all the more mundane jobs too that people expect. Powering it is the S9 SiP 64-bit dual-core processor, which includes a 4-core neural engine. The storage space on this watch is 64GB, which is plenty for a smartwatch.

One of the main uses of smartwatches for most people is the health features, and the Apple Ultra Watch 2 packs many of these in the form of apps. There are apps for ECG, cycle tracking, tracking heart rate with notifications for high and low heart rates and irregular rhythm, medication tracking, mindfulness tools, a noise app, and a sleep app that includes sleep stages.

Using all these features on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 should also be a pleasant experience with its Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display, which delivers up to 3,000 nits maximum brightness and 1 nit minimum brightness. This display gives you 326 pixels per inch and is made from flat sapphire crystal, which makes it more resistant to scratches.

As a device you'll be taking around outside, just like your mobile phone, the battery life is also an important consideration. Unlike some of the simpler smartwatches and smartbands, the battery life on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is only going to last you 36 hours under normal-use conditions. If you're going to be on the go for a while, you can flip to Low Power Mode to squeeze out 72 hours of usage. Luckily, this watch comes with fast charging so that you can get back to 80% after 1 hour.

Other features include workout tracking, emergency SOS, international emergency calling, a siren to attract help, crash detection, fall detection, and last emergency call availability waypoint for anyone going off the grid.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.