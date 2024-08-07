Get the 4TB Samsung T5 EVO Portable SSD for its lowest price ever of $199.99

With the new school season about to begin in some locations in the US, students are looking for ways to store important class files and data in portable storage devices. The 4TB Samsung T5 EVO Portable solid-state drive is perfect for anyone who wants a small form factor for storing or backing up data, and it just hit a new low price at Amazon.

At the moment, the 4TB Samsung T5 EVO Portable SSD is priced at $199.99. That's also a huge 53 percent discount from its normal $424.99 MSRP.

The actual performance of this portable SSD is lower compared to other models, with read and write speeds of up to 460 MB per second, with its USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) port. However, this model is also smaller compared to some other popular Samsung portable SSDs. At 3.6 ounces, it is smaller than the Samsung T9 at 4.3 ounces, and the Samsung T7 at 2 ounces.

The design of the Samsung T5 SSD resembles that of a flash drive. It has a metal body along with a rubberized surface which makes it more rugged. Samsung says it should keep working even if it falls from as far as two meters up. There's also a ring placed on top of the drive. This is supposed to be useful for owners who want or need to hook it up to their belt, backpack, or luggage.

