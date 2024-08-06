Get the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro wireless gaming mouse for its lowest price ever

As the name implies, the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro wireless gaming mouse was made for eSports professionals. There's no RGB lighting here, just a lightweight and accurate mouse for high-end PC gaming. You can now get the mouse for an all-time low price at Amazon.

Right now, the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro wireless gaming mouse is priced at $119.49. That's also a $30.50 discount over its $149.99 MSRP.

The mouse includes a 30,000 DPI optical sensor on the bottom for much more accurate tracking of the mouse's movements on a wide variety of surfaces. The two main buttons on the mouse include advanced optical switches with 0.2ms actuation for fast reactions to in-game actions and also with no double-clicking issues. They are also designed to last up to 90 million clicks. Two side buttons can be programmed for any PC game function.

The 63-gram weight and its ergonomic design also help this mouse move faster and fit better in a gamer's hand. The 2.4 GHz wireless USB dongle connects the mouse to the PC, and its battery life can last up to 90 hours on a single charge. It also has a 1000 Hz polling rate.

