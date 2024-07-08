The ASUS TUF VG27AQL3A gaming monitor is now just £218.99 after a 33% discount

Shoppers in the United Kingdom can now buy the ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQL3A monitor for just £218.99 following a 33% discount that was applied to the product. Typically, this monitor costs £329.99 so you'd be saving a fair a bit of money at the current price.

With this purchase, you're getting a 27-inch monitor with a QHD resolution of 2560x1440. It has a 180Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It is FreeSync Premium and G-Sync compatible and it supports DisplayHDR 400.

In addition, it comes with ASUS Low Blue Light technology which reduces the blue light emitted by the display. There are four different filter settings available to control the amount of blue light reduction. While current scientific research suggests blue light does not pose serious risks to your eyes, it can lead to digital eyestrain and potentially disrupt sleep-wake cycles.

In terms of connectivity, this monitor includes an earphone jack, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, two HDMI 2.0 port, and a USB port. These ensure that you have wide compatibility with a variety of image sources.

Based on 6 ratings, this monitor currently has an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars suggesting that buyers thought it was a good monitor. It is dispatched and sold by Amazon for added peace of mind and is returnable within 30 days of receipt if you don't like it.

