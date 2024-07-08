Buy two video games and get the third one for free in this early Amazon Prime Day offer

We are fast approaching Amazon Prime Day 2024. We are now just eight days away from the two day sales event from the online retailer which will be held on July 16-17. However, there are some early special promotions that you can access right now.

One of them has a large selection of PlayStation and Xbox games which lets you buy two of them and get a third one of equal or lesser value for free. Amazon has run this type of promotion before, but it's always a good one to check out if you want to beef up your physical game library. You simply select the games from the list and add them to your Amazon cart. The discount for the third free video game will be automatically put in place when you check out.

Some of the video games that are currently eligible for the deal include:

By the way, this "three for two" deal is not just for selected video games. This promotion extends to many more of Amazon's products including books. DVD and Blu-ray discs, and many more.

