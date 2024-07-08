Microsoft Designer adds new features for making AI-assisted custom invitations

Over the past several weeks, the Microsoft Designer AI art creator app has been adding new functions and abilities. Today, the company revealed Microsoft Designer now has a way for users to create custom invitations with the help of its AI features.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider blog, the company stated:

Simply provide the occasion, date, time, location, and any other relevant details, and Invitations will generate a custom vertical design that’s perfect for sharing on mobile devices. Event details are overlaid on top of AI-generated artwork as editable text, creating a cohesive look that’s easy to fine tune and make your own.

To launch the new feature, just head over to the Microsoft Designer site with your free Microsoft Account, and then you can head to the Invitations section. The second includes a tab named Explore ideas with a number of pre-made designs to choose from. You can pick one and then make any changes needed for your own invitation.

You can also type in text prompts in the section's Description box to allow Designer's AI model to make a custom invitation for you. You will need to type in prompts that describe the occasion that the invitations is being made for, such as a birthday party or anniversary. You will also need to type in the event's date, time, and location.

After all that, you can click on the Generate button and Microsoft Designer will create a number of invitation designs. You can pick one, or make changes to your text prompt to try again. Once you have an invite you are happy with, you can click the Download button to save the invite.

Over the last few weeks, Micosoft Designer has added features that allow users to create greeting cards and stickers. it also added a way to "restyle" your images in new ways, along with a way to make a frame for an image or a collage of photos. In addition, you can now create AI images in both landscape and portrait modes.