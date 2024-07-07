Save £700 on this 65-inch 4K UHD LG OLED Smart TV with webOS

Readers in the United Kingdom can currently save £700 when purchasing the LG OLED65B42LA 65-inch 4k UHD Smart TV. Its RRP is £1,999.99 but right now you can pick it up for just £1,299. It includes an α8 AI processor, Dolby Atmos, Freeview Play, and comes with Amazon Alexa.

Some of the highlights of this TV include its 4K OLED technology, intelligent α8 processor with AI Super Upscaling, AI Sound, and OLED Motion to improve content like sports. It's powered by webOS and supports services like Freeview Play, Netflix, Disney+, and more.

In addition to the above, this TV has a refresh rate of 120Hz and supports Chromecast so you can stream content on your phone straight to your TV easily.

This TV is dispatched and sold by Amazon. If you find you don't like it, Amazon says it's returnable within 30 days of receipt. By interacting with Amazon directly, you get more peace of mind than buying from a third-party seller who may have negative reviews from their previous customers.

According to LG, webOS will come with five years worth of upgrades through the webOS Re:New Program. As this TV is new out this year, you'll benefitting from buying now with lots of future upgrades.

