Get the TP-Link Tapo indoor-outdoor security camera for a new low price with digital coupon

If you are looking to get an affordable smart security camera that doesn't compromise on features, the TP-Link Tapo indoor-outdoor camera could be what you may want to buy. You can get this camera for a new all time low price for a limited time.

On Amazon, the TP-Link Tapo indoor-outdoor camera is listed at $27.99, which would already be its all-time low price. However, the Amazon listing also has a $3 digital coupon. When activated on the page, it will lower the price down to just $24.99. That's also a $15 discount from its $39.99 MSRP.

The camera includes both a magnetic base and a long 9.8-foot power cable so you can set the camera almost anywhere inside or outside your home. If you place it outside, it will be able to withstand rain and dust thanks to its IP66 protection rating.

The camera will record in 2K QHD resolution during the day and the night. It has two dual spotlights to help see during the night as well. It also offers AI detection of people, animals, and cars. That means the camera will only send you notifications when you need them the most. It also has an infrared camera that can view things at night up to 30 feet. You can turn the red IR indicator light off on the camera, or turn it on to show any possible intruders you are monitoring them.

The camera includes two-way audio support so you can communicate with anyone you see with the TP-Link Tapo smartphone app. There is also a microSD card slot so you can store up to 512GB of video recording, which covers 680 hours of footage.

