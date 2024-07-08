The GEEKOM Mini IT12 with Windows 11 Pro is $210/£260 off with a code

GEEKOM reached out to to let us know of a discount it is running on their site in the U.S. and U.K., where you can save $60 or £60 respectively off the i7 model of Mini IT12. That brings the already discounted price of $699/£749 down to just $489/£489; buying link below.

Below are the full specifications of the variant on offer

GEEKOM Mini IT12 Dimensions Size 117 x 112 x 45.6mm Weight 652g CPU Intel Core i7-12650H (10 Cores, 16 Threads, 12MB Cache, up to 4.70 GHz) Graphics Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Memory 32 GB Dual-channel DDR4-3200 SODIMM; expandable up to 64GB Storage 1 TB x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x4 SSD, expandable up to 2TB

1 x M.2 2242 SATA SSD slot, expandable up to 1TB Operating System Windows 11 Pro Bluetooth Bluetooth® v5.2 Ethernet Intel® 10/100/1000/2500 Mbps RJ45 Ethernet Wireless LAN Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211 Kensington Lock Yes Adapter 19V power adapter, 90W, with geo-specific AC cord (IEC C5) I/O Ports 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports

1 x USB 2.0 port

2 x USB4 ports

1 x SD card reader

1 x 3.5 mm headphone jack

1 x 2.5GbE LAN port

2 x HDMI 2.0 ports

1 x DC jack

1 x Power button MSRP $699/£749 (see below for discount price)

You may remember that we reviewed the i7-1260P variant last summer. Here were our initial impressions of the Mini IT12 at the time. Once you have the PC out of the cushioning inside the box, and the foam is removed, you are greeted with a Thank You envelope. Below that, after removing the cardboard "shelf", you can find the other components such as the power lead, HDMI cable, VESA mount plate with a bag of screws, and the instruction manual.

What’s In The Box

1 x Mini IT12 Mini PC

1 x VESA Mount

1 x Power Adapter

1 x HDMI Cable

1 x User Guide

1 x Thank You Card

As you can see, one HDMI cable is included in the box, and since the port is not HDMI 2.1, you will need to think about purchasing a mini DisplayPort cable or a USB4 (Type-C) to DisplayPort cable to maximize the potential of the Iris Xe Graphics display options.

In addition, GEEKOM offers 1 year of full warranty on its products, and if needed, you can RMA or return locally relative to your region (U.S. has U.S. warehouse, E.U. has Germany warehouse).

When checking out use NEOIT12 coupon code. The code expires on July 14

Best of all; the shipping is quick and free.