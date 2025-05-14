Following data leak, Valve assures Steam users that its systems were not breached

Following reports about a possible data breach that has supposedly affected over 89 million accounts on the PC gaming store and social platform Steam, Valve has officially stepped in with a statement. According to the company, it has reviewed the leaked data and confirmed that Steam systems had not been breached, and that user data is safe.

The report originally landed from X user MellowOnline1 on May 12, who pointed towards a LinkedIn post regarding a dark web sale, which reportedly offered data from 89 million Steam users.

"You may have seen reports of leaks of older text messages that had previously been sent to Steam customers," said Valve today, May 14, in an official post regarding the breach. "We have examined the leak sample and have determined this was NOT a breach of Steam systems."

"We’re still digging into the source of the leak, which is compounded by the fact that any SMS messages are unencrypted in transit, and routed through multiple providers on the way to your phone," it added.

Valve says that passwords, phone numbers, payment information, and personal data are not a part of the leaked data, so users do not need to change their login details.

It added the following regarding what it found in the leaked data and how its information is useless for actually taking over an account or targeting users:

"The leak consisted of older text messages that included one-time codes that were only valid for 15-minute time frames and the phone numbers they were sent to. The leaked data did not associate the phone numbers with a Steam account, password information, payment information or other personal data. Old text messages cannot be used to breach the security of your Steam account, and whenever a code is used to change your Steam email or password using SMS, you will receive a confirmation via email and/or Steam secure messages.

Nonetheless, Valve recommended Steam users opt for using the Steam Mobile Authenticator for added security.