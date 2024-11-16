Amazon pushing new AI features for most Fire tablets

Amazon launched its newest Fire tablet, the Fire HD 8 tablet in October. Notably, the new Fire HD 8 tablets have a 5MP primary camera, support for up to 1TB of storage, aluminosilicate glass protecting the 8-inch HD display, and 13 hours of battery life. The company also updated the Kids edition Fire HD tablets, the Fire HD 8 Kids and Fire HD 8 Kids Pro, with similar improvements, including increased RAM.

Now, the company is rolling out a new update for its Fire tablets, bringing multiple new AI features. The update is available for Fire HD 8. Fire HD 8 Plus, Fire HD 10 and Fire HD Max 11. The new suite of AI features includes Writing Assist, Wallpaper Creator, Webpage Summaries, and more.

Speaking of Writing Assist, it is built into the Fire tablet's keyboard, providing grammar suggestions as they type. Users also get the option to select a pre-set style to change the tone of writing from casual to professional among other things. The Writing Assist can even condense or expand your writing.

Webpage Summaries feature is available on the Silk browser on Amazon Fire tablets. The feature leverages AI to provide quick summaries of web articles. If you found something interesting on a website and want to have a quick run-down of important points, then you can make use of the Webpage Summaries feature to save your time and effort.

Next up is the Wallpaper Creator. With this feature, users can ask AI to generate high-quality, and high-resolution wallpapers for their Amazon Fire tablets. All the user needs to do is input the text prompt or use any of the curated prompts to generate stunning AI wallpapers.

The best part about these AI features is that Amazon isn't charging you a penny for them. However, do note that according to Amazon (via Cord Cutter News), the Writing Assist and Wallpaper Creator requires a recent Fire tablet, which is why it is available only for Amazon Fire Max 11 (2023), Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023), and Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022 or later).

On the other hand, the Webpage Summaries feature will be available on Amazon Fire Max 11 (2023), Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019 or later), and Amazon Fire HD 8 (2018 or later).