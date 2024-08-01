Arylic BP50 Bluetooth 5.2 aptX HD music receiver is available at its lowest price on Amazon

Amazon US is offering the Arylic BP50 Bluetooth 5.2 aptX HD music receiver at its lowest price today so, check it out while it's still in stock. The Arylic BP50 is designed to enhance your home theatre audio experience with advanced technology.

Featuring Qualcomm's aptX HD and supporting Bluetooth 5.2 technology, it enables high-definition audio transmission. The BP50 can connect with two Bluetooth devices simultaneously, allowing you to stream music from your phone, computer, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device to your home stereo system. Its plug-and-play design ensures easy setup and use as well.

At the core of the BP50 is the ES9023P DAC chip, a 24-bit stereo digital-to-analogue converter from ESS. This high-performance DAC chip employs Hyperstream architecture and time-domain jitter elimination technology, providing a dynamic range of 112 dB with low distortion and noise, ensuring clear and detailed audio reproduction.

For customization, the BP50 is compatible with the GO CONTROL app. This app allows you to adjust EQ settings, name devices, customize themes, manage USB playlists, and control audio sources. It also offers crossover adjustments from 50-300Hz, automatically configuring high-pass and low-pass filters based on your speakers and subwoofer, allowing for a tailored audio experience.

Furthermore, the BP50 boasts versatile connectivity options, including analogue RCA, digital optical, HDMI ARC, phono input, and USB ports. Additionally, it includes a subwoofer output for connecting an external active subwoofer, enhancing the bass performance.

With a Bluetooth transmission range of over 10 metres, the BP50 supports aptX Adaptive and AAC codecs for superior audio quality. Its low-latency performance is ideal for gaming and video applications, ensuring synchronized audio and video. The BP50 also features power management technology, extending the battery life of connected wireless devices while providing a seamless and consistent audio experience.

Arylic BP50 Bluetooth 5.2 aptX HD Music Receiver (for Home Stereo with HDMI ARC, Phono in, RCA Optical Output for AV Receiver or Stereo Preamplifier and GO Control APP): $99.99 + $5 Coupon = $94.99 (Amazon US)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.