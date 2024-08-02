Prison Architect 2 has been delayed indefinitely in yet another blow to Paradox Interactive

Game publisher Paradox Interactive continues to have an awful year with cancelations and delays of games. Today, it announced its latest game delay, as it revealed that Prison Architect 2, which was due for release in just over a month on September 3, will now be delayed indefinitely.

In a post on the game's Steam page, Paradox announced the reasons for this new delay:

Our continuous internal reviews and beta test groups have highlighted areas that we need to focus on more, mainly performance and content, which we need to address before launch to ensure that you, the players, get a good experience in the game. We need to raise the quality a bit more to meet the standards we'd like to achieve with this sequel.

Paradox added that during the time it will take to improve the game, it will also be limiting any public updates on its development "until we have a timeline we feel comfortable with.

Pre-orders for Prison Architect 2 will be refunded across all of the game's platforms. Also, the in-game pre-order bonuses will be integrated into the main game.

Prison Architect 2 has already had its share of issues. Developer Double Eleven, who was the main studio behind the franchise for nine years, and was the original developer for Prison Architect 2, ended its involvement with the game earlier this year. Developer Kokku is currently the main studio in charge of its creation.

Paradox continues to try to improve the PC version of the city sim game Cities Skylines 2, from developer Colossal Order. As a result, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S console versions have been delayed indefinitely.

The people sim game Life By You, developed internally by Paradox, was finally canceled by the company in June. It also closed the game's development studio, Paradox Tectonic as a result.