Limited-time Deal: ROVE R2-4K Dash Cam drops to its new lowest price on Amazon

Amazon US is currently offering the ROVE R2-4K Dash Cam at its lowest price to date, so check it out while it's still in stock. The R2-4K offers 4K Ultra HD recording with a resolution of up to 2160P, providing enhanced clarity and detail.

It features Super Night Vision Technology, which includes a 6-glass lens, F1.5 aperture, and Sony IMX335 sensor, ensuring clearer footage and images even in low light conditions. Equipped with built-in Wi-Fi 6, the ROVE R2-4K allows users to access and manage recordings directly from their iOS and Android devices via the ROVE app.

Videos can be downloaded at speeds of up to 6MBps, making it easy to transfer and share 4K content on social media platforms. The dash cam also includes an integrated GPS system that accurately records your driving location and speed. You can view your route on Google Maps using the app or the GPS Player.

This dash cam is designed with advanced features such as a built-in Supercapacitor, parking mode, motion detection, a 150° A+ wide-angle lens, G-sensor, loop cycle recording, emergency video lock, and time-lapse video. Furthermore, it supports micro SD cards with capacities up to 512GB (Class 10 - U3 speed recommended), though a memory card is not included. ROVE Ultimate Micro SD Cards are recommended for optimal performance.

Moreover, free firmware upgrades are available, enabling over-the-air updates through the ROVE app. The ROVE R2-4K comes with a 1-year warranty, and is covered by a 30-day full refund policy as well.

ROVE R2-4K Dash Cam (Built-in WiFi GPS Car Dashboard Camera Recorder with UHD 2160P, 2.4" IPS Screen, 150° Wide Angle, WDR, Night Vision): $74.99 (Amazon US)

