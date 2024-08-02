Get Microsoft 365 Personal for one year with a 39% discount in this limited-time deal

If you're in the UK and looking to get a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal, then you may be interested to hear that it's at its lowest price ever on Amazon. By taking advantage of this limited-time deal, you'll be getting 39% off.

Your Microsoft 365 Personal plan will allow you to run the Microsoft 365 suite on up to 5 devices simultaneously. M365 works on PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android phones and tablets so you can take it wherever you go and remain productive.

Your subscription will give you access to many popular Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and more. You will be able to use these tools offline and access premium features and Outlook is ad-free.

Other perks include 1 TB of OneDrive cloud storage for your files, Microsoft Editor to help with your spelling, grammar, and general writing assistance, and Clipchamp which lets you edit videos with premium filters and effects.

Finally, this subscription gives you access to Microsoft 365 Defender, a cloud-based cybersecurity solution designed to keep you protected from malware. If you've ever looked up Microsoft Defender on the Google Play Store and been disappointed to see it required a Microsoft 365 subscription, now you'll be able to use it to protect your phone if you take advantage of this deal.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.