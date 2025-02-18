X almost doubles its Premium+ pricing following Grok 3 launch

Elon Musk-owned xAI recently unveiled its Grok 3 generative AI model with advanced capabilities and claims it's the "smartest AI on Earth." The new model is part of the Premium+ paid subscription tier, which is now pricier than before (read almost double).

The company has updated its X Premium support page to reflect the new pricing. Its web version in the US now costs $40/mo for the monthly subscription and $395 if you pay once a year, a significant increase since the plan previously cost users $22/mo.

That's the second time X has raised the price of its Premium+ subscription in recent months. It was updated in December 2024 from $16/mo to $22/mo.

To recall, X Premium is a revamped version of the old Twitter Blue subscription after Elon Musk bought the social media platform in 2022 and rebranded it to X in 2023. Two new subscription plans were launched in October 2023.

Premium+ is the priciest of the three paid tiers, offering ad-free access to users across most areas of the platform, including the For You timeline, Following timeline, post replies, and profiles. However, the number may still not be zero as the company cautions, "Premium+ subscribers may occasionally encounter sponsored content."

While the Premium+ subscription gives access to the Grok 3 AI, additional features such as reasoning capabilities, DeepSearch queries, and unlimited image generation will be offered through a separate SuperGrok subscription.

The other two paid subscription tiers of X (web version) are offered at the following prices, as per the support page:

Basic: $3/mo, $32/year

Premium: $8/mo, $84/year

X's Premium tier comes with about 50% fewer ads and populates more organic content in the feed. It also offers access to features such as the blue checkmark, ad revenue sharing, and older versions of Grok AI. Meanwhile, Basic users can post longer editable posts with up to 25,000 characters, create a community, and upload videos up to 3 hours long.