The LG gram Superslim has hit an all-time low price of $1,297

If you are on the hunt for a gorgeous Windows 11 Home laptop with great specs then, check out the LG gram Superslim. It has just hit its lowest-ever price of $1,297, down 19% from its typical cost of $1,596.99.

Some spec highlights of this laptop include its Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, plus the OLED display. The 15-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) OLED display is also anti-glare, so it's found in brighter rooms.

Regarding connectivity, the LG Gram Superslim includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB 3.2 port, one DisplayPort, a 4-Pole headphone jack, and a place to plug the charger in. It also has a 60Wh battery, and while LG didn't specify how long this would last, their product page shows a battery going from daytime to nighttime, suggesting it should get you through the day.

Getting back to the display, this OLED screen features up to 100% DCI-P3 color gamut expression and has a 0.02ms response time that enables smooth streaming, scrolling, and gaming. The display is VESA Display HDR True Black 400 certified, meaning it meets industry standards for brightness and deep, rich blacks.

If you have an Android or iOS device, you can install the LG gram Link app and share files between your phone and laptop seamlessly. You can also do collaborative screen viewing and real-time communication between the devices.

Despite the laptop's thinness, LG says that it is MIL-STD-810H certified, meaning it has passed various durability tests related to vibration, high and low temperature, and more. By passing these tests, you won't need to worry so much if you take it out with you.

In terms of reviews, this laptop scores 4.5 out of 5 stars, suggesting it's excellent. It is shipped and sold by Amazon, so you won't need to deal with third parties. However, if you don't like it, you can return it, refund it, or replace it within 30 days of receipt.

