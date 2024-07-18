Get this Hisense 50-inch QLED Fire TV for its lowest price ever at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is officially over. However, that doesn't mean you can no longer find big discounts on products that you may want to get. In fact, you can now get a 50-inch QLED TV from Hisense at the lowest price ever at Amazon.

At the moment, the 50-inch Hisense QLED U6HF Series TV is priced at $279.99 at Amazon. That's an $83.66 discount from this TV's $363.65 MSRP.

This TV uses QLED technology, which means it uses Quantum Dot Color to offer owners more accurate video colors on screen compared to traditional LED screens. Hisense says it also has its proprietary ULED tech, which further boosts this TV's color, contrast, and more. It also includes 32 dimming zones and a 600-nit peak brightness. It also supports the Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+ standards.

Of course, this Hisense model has the Amazon Fire TV operating system, which lets users access all the major free and premium streaming services and supports game cloud streaming via Amazon Luna. It comes with a voice remote, which lets you launch apps, search for movies and TV shows, and more with your voice via Amazon's Alexa digital assistant. You also get an Ethernet port for connecting the TV to your home network with a wired cable, a USB port, and four HDMI ports.

