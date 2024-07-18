The Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7640 is reduced by 21% now to £989.99

If you're in the UK and looking to save a few hundred quid on a high-end laptop, check out the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7640 on Amazon right now . It has been reduced from £1,249 to £989.99—that's a 21% price reduction!

Here are a few highlights in terms of features: it includes a 16.3-inch display, an Intel Core Ultra 7-155H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, a fingerprint reader for security, and Windows 11 Home.

Here's a more detailed overview from the product page:

Whether you’re working, collaborating, creating or playing, Intel Core Ultra processors deliver a dedicated engine to help unlock AI possibilities on the PC, the next level in an immersive graphics experience, and high-performance low power processing, so you can confidently perform for longer while on the go.

Harness the power of RTX and AI with optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX discrete graphics featuring specialized AI Tensor Cores that deliver cutting-edge performance and revolutionary capabilities.

Enjoy enhanced videos with an FHD webcam, while the dual microphones and AI noise reduction solution allow you to be heard clearly.

Dell ComfortView Plus: Even during major screen time, this built in hardware solution helps reduce harmful blue light emissions to keep your eyes comfortable while preserving true-to-life colour.

Spacious display: Your laptop has a 16:10 aspect ratio, which means your screen is taller,* so you can see more content, ideal for working on multiple projects. *As compared to a 16:9 aspect ratio display.

Sharp graphics: Enjoy smooth and lag-free visuals with 120Hz refresh rate on an optional 2.5K resolution display.

Dolby Vision: Take full advantage of HDR content’s dynamic range with the deep blacks and dazzling brights of Dolby Vision.

This laptop is an Amazon Exclusive, so you shouldn't find it on sale anywhere else. It is dispatched and sold by Amazon, so you won't have to mess around with third-party sellers, and it's returnable within 30 days of receipt if you do have any problems with the product.

