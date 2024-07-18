Amazon Deal: Polk Audio 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos, Vision soundbars with wireless subwoofers

On the occasion of Prime Day 2024, Amazon has a few great deals on Denon 7.2 and 9.4 Dolby Atmos AVRs. While enthusiasts love such equipment due to their versatility, if you are looking for an all-in-one easy to set-up solution, then an HTIB (home theatre in a box) soundbar with wireless subwoofers is a great option.

Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR

Polk Audio is offering its MagniFi Max AX SR system at one of its lowest prices today. This is a 7.1.2-channel soundbar that packs a 10-inch wireless subwoofer. It also comes with Dolby Atmos which is something many people want to experience at home but may not have the budget to grab a dedicated AVR with high-end passive speakers.

It features Polk's patented Stereo Dimensional Array (SDA) technology which claims to create "an immersive multi-dimensional sound experience far superior to traditional sound bars."

Get the Polk Audio MagniFi Max AX SR soundbar at the links below:

Polk MagniFi Max AX SR 7.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with 10" Wireless Subwoofer & SR2 Surround Speakers, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X Certified, Polk's Patented VoiceAdjust & SDA Technologies, Black: $699.00 (Amazon US)

Aside from these Polk models, you can also consider the Nakamichi Dragon and the Nakamichi Shockwafe. Likewise, LG's newly released S95TR and S90TR have already received price cuts with the former (the flagship) and they are still selling for well under their original MSRPs. And so are the JBL BAR 1000, 700, and 500 models, which are at some of their lowest prices.

However, while those have Dolby Atmos and/or DTS:X, they lack support for IMAX Enhanced. That's where the new Sony BAR 9/8 sound bars come in and they are still on sale for their lowest prices.

And if you want deep bass, Sony's wireless subwoofer models, the SA-SW5 and SA-SW3, which can be paired up with the BAR 9 and 8, are currently selling for their lowest-ever prices.

