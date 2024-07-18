Microsoft, NVIDIA, Google and others form Coalition for Secure AI (CoSAI)

The Coalition for Secure AI (CoSAI), a new industry body, was announced today at the Aspen Security Forum. The founding Premier Sponsors of CoSAI include Google, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and PayPal. Amazon, Anthropic, Cisco, Chainguard, Cohere, GenLab, OpenAI, and Wiz are also founding sponsors.

This open-source initiative aims to offer guidance through open-source methodologies, standardized frameworks, and tools, empowering developers to create Secure-by-Design AI systems. CoSAI will specifically focus on the secure development, integration, deployment, and operation of AI systems, mitigating risks such as model theft, data poisoning, prompt injection, scaled abuse, and inference attacks.

Similar to other open-source community projects, CoSAI will establish a Project Governing Board to advance and manage its overall technical agenda, and a Technical Steering Committee comprised of AI experts from academia and industry to oversee its various workstreams.

The initial work of CoSAI will focus on the following:

Software supply chain security for AI systems : enhancing composition and provenance tracking to secure AI applications.

: enhancing composition and provenance tracking to secure AI applications. Preparing defenders for a changing cybersecurity landscape : addressing investments and integration challenges in AI and classical systems.

: addressing investments and integration challenges in AI and classical systems. AI security governance: developing best practices and risk assessment frameworks for AI security.

David LaBianca, Google, CoSAI Governing Board co-chair said the following regarding the formation of CoSAI.

CoSAI’s establishment was rooted in the necessity of democratizing the knowledge and advancements essential for the secure integration and deployment of AI. With the help of OASIS Open, we’re looking forward to continuing this work and collaboration among leading companies, experts, and academia.

CoSAI's mission to create an open-source approach to AI security is a crucial step towards building trust and fostering responsible development in this rapidly evolving AI industry. By addressing the fragmented nature of current security practices and providing clear, standardized guidelines, CoSAI aims to empower developers and organizations to create AI systems that are inherently secure.

Source: CoSAI