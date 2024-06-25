The MacBook Pro 2023 with 18GB of unified memory is available at its lowest price on Amazon

Amazon US is currently offering the MacBook Pro 2023 at its all-time low price so, you may want to get your hands on it while it's still in stock! You can also get an additional $50 off upon approval for Amazon Visa.

The MacBook Pro features the M3 Pro chip with an 11-core CPU and a 14-core GPU, offering powerful performance for demanding tasks. The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display offers Extreme Dynamic Range, over 1000 nits of brightness for HDR content, up to 600 nits for SDR content, and professional reference modes.

It further includes a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a studio-quality three-mic array, and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio for an enhanced user experience. The backlit Magic Keyboard features a full-height function key row and Touch ID for secure unlocking and signing into apps and sites. Moreover, it supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, and can connect up to two external displays with M3 Pro.

The MacBook Pro comes with a MagSafe charging port, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SDXC card slot, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. Additionally, it provides up to 18 hours of battery life due to the power-efficient design of Apple silicon.

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop (M3 Pro chip with 11‑core CPU, 14‑core GPU: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 18GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Black): $1,699 (Amazon US) or $1,649 upon approval for Amazon Visa

