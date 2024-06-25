32-inch Samsung Odyssey G50D 1440p monitor gets $130 discount just 40 days after launch

Are you looking for a monitor that recently hit the market? Look no further than the Samsung Odyssey G50D which became available on Amazon just 40 days ago and has already received a limited time deal that will save you $130, with the discount, this 32-inch monitor is now available for just $299.99.

Some highlights of the Odyssey G50D include its QHD resolution (2560 x 1440) for sharp images, its 180 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for smooth gameplay, its IPS display with a 178-degree viewing angle which delivers vibrant colours, VESA DisplayHDR 400 support for deeper blacks and brighter whites, and finally, Eye Saver mode which reduces eye strain for extended gaming sessions.

Expanding more on the features, the product page reads:

BOOST YOUR REALITY: QHD resolution packs 1.7x the pixel density of Full HD and boasts detailed, pin-sharp images; Fast IPS panel delivers clear colors and wide 178° viewing angle for clarity from any viewpoint

REACT IN REAL TIME: Speed through scenes; 180Hz refresh rate eliminates lag for exhilarating gameplay with ultrasmooth action; A 1ms¹ response time (GtG) enables frames with minimal blur, allowing you to jump on enemies the second you see them

SHED NEW LIGHT ON HIDDEN DETAILS: VESA DisplayHDR 400 delivers more contrast, with deeper blacks and brighter whites, to help you uncover hidden enemies lurking in the shadows; Even in dark scenes, every detail shines with clarity

STAY IN SYNC w/ THE ACTION: AMD Radeon FreeSync keeps your monitor and graphics card refresh rate in sync to reduce image tearing; Watch movies and play games without interruptions; Even fast scenes look seamless and smooth

MOVE INTO YOUR COMFORT ZONE: Reach new heights winning with a monitor that swivels, tilts, and adjusts until all your enemies are in perfect view; Achieve total gaming comfort with a display that can be freely moved to accommodate the way you play

WIN MORE w/ FRESH EYES: Eye Saver Mode minimizes blue light to help keep your eyes relaxed and comfortable when gaming for extended periods; The Odyssey G5 reduces irritating, tiring screen flicker, resulting in less distraction and eye strain

This monitor is shipped from and sold by Amazon and is covered by the company’s return policy which lets you return, refund, or replace the monitor within 30 days of receipt. As a limited time deal, it’s unclear how long it will last.

