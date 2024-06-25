Amazon deal: These 9.2.4 Dolby Atmos, DTS:X soundbar with dual wireless subwoofers are cheap

Recently, there have been quite a few great deals on AV receivers (AVR). The one on the Marantz SR8015, which is a premium 11.2-channel AVR is still live. The product is highly sought after by audio enthusiasts and you can check it out in its dedicated article.

The other ones were on 7.2 channel AVRs from Denon and Sony in the form of the X2800H/1800H and STR-AN1000 respectively, though these deals have ended. However, the good news is that there are more discounted products available and one of those happens to be Onkyo's TX-NR6050. The other one is Pioneer's recently released VSX-835 which is now available for its lowest ever price of ~$375.

However, not everyone may be an AVR enthusiast but they may still want to have great sound. In comes home theatre in a box (HTIB) setups which provide that service in the form of an all-in-one quick setup solution. Recently, soundbars have gained quite a lot in popularity and Nakamichi Shockwafe's Ultra 9.2.4 soundbar is currently at its lowest ever price (purchase link below).

While the Nakamichi Shockwafe has all the standard features and it also comes with its own SSE engine technology which helps produce spatial surround sound. If you are wondering, SSE stands for Spatial, Surround, Elevation, implying traditional surround sound channels that go all the way around combined with Dolby Atmos height channels.

The two subwoofers on this system also mean that bass nulls will be greatly reduced and you will not have to worry much about the subwoofer placement, just do not place them very close to one another.

If you want excellent audio quality in the rest of the frequency spectrum though you are better off with an AVR coupled with more expensive speakers. Something like the Marantz SR2015 (linked in the first paragraph) is an amazing option. But going with a separate receiver and speakers is also going to cost a lot more. So you will have to decide between better sound quality or slightly better value and less hassle.

Get the Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra 9.2.4 soundbars at the links below:

Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra 9.2.4 Channel 1300W peak power Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar with Dual 10" Subwoofers (Wireless), 4 Rear Surround Effects Speakers, eARC and SSE Max Technology: $1377.99 (Amazon US)

Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra 9.2.4 Channel 1000W peak power Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar with Dual 10" Subwoofers (Wireless) & 4 Rear Surround Speakers, SSE Technology: $1077.99 (Amazon US)

If these do not interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.