OpenAI's ChatGPT desktop app for macOS is now available for everyone

OpenAI announced today that the ChatGPT desktop app for macOS is now available for everyone. The app was announced earlier this year at the company's "Spring Event" alongside other updates.

Get faster access to ChatGPT to chat about email, screenshots, and anything on your screen with the Option + Space shortcut: https://t.co/2rEx3PmMqg pic.twitter.com/x9sT8AnjDm — OpenAI (@OpenAI) June 25, 2024

ChatGPT app for macOS is powered by the new GPT-4o model and lets you throw queries at the AI chatbot using your voice. Just like its website, you can log in to the ChatGPT Mac app using your email, Google, or Microsoft account.

The desktop app makes ChatGPT more accessible than its website, as you can use the Option+Space keyboard shortcut to trigger it from any screen. A search bar similar to Apple's Spotlight feature pops up where you can type out your query.

The app works with various types of inputs. For instance, you can upload a file, upload a photo, and take a screenshot of a window or the entire screen. You can also select a piece of text in a document and give prompts to ChatGPT.

Quickly and easily ask about anything on your computer. pic.twitter.com/agXJvShepe — OpenAI (@OpenAI) June 25, 2024

Using the menu bar at the top, you can start a temporary chat, enable spell checker, and manage ChatGPT features such as Memory, Archived Chats, export chats, change text size, and more. You can also access your past conversations with ChatGPT using the left sidebar.

ChatGPT for macOS has already been available to premium users since its launch. Other than macOS, OpenAI already has native ChatGPT apps for Android and iPhone. The company has previously confirmed that a Windows desktop app for ChatGPT is also in the making. However, interested users will have to wait until "later this year."