Apple Vision Pro price comparison: How much does it cost in different countries

Apple's newest product category Vision Pro is slowly reaching more places across the globe. The spatial computing headset was unveiled at the WWDC keynote event last year. In the following months, Apple released developer tools and invited app developers to get their hands on the headset.

Finally, Apple Vision Pro launched in the US in February this year with a pocket-burning price tag of $3,499. Apple CEO Tim Cook said Vision Pro often makes people "emotional" when they try the headset for the first time.

As part of its recent expansion, the headset is now available at Apple Stores in mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore. On June 28, Apple also allowed people living in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK to pre-order Apple Vision Pro from its official website. The headset will arrive in these countries on July 12.

With that said, we now have the pricing details of the Apple Vision Pro in different countries and regions. Let's briefly compare how much the headset costs in each market and which country is the cheapest place to buy Apple Vision Pro.

Note: Prices mentioned are for the base variant on Apple's website and currency conversion rates as of June 29. It doesn't include any discounts you might avail of on the purchase.

Country/Region Price USD Status United States $3,499 NA On Sale China Mainland RMB 29,999 $4127.94 On Sale Hong Kong HK$27,999 $3585.41 On Sale Japan ¥599,800 $3727.67 On Sale Singapore S$5,299 $3906.66 On Sale Australia A$5,999 $4010.93 Pre-order Canada CA$4999 $3650.37 Pre-order France €3,999 $4287.13 Pre-order Germany €3,999 $4287.13 Pre-order United Kingdom £3,499 $4425.89 Pre-order

It's evident from the numbers that the US, the home country of Apple, is still the cheapest place where you can lighten your deep pockets to experience immersive apps and games.

What else?

You can't call it a day just by spending $3,499 on the spatial computing headset. You'll have to buy ZEISS Optical Inserts if you require vision correction. They are available in two types: Readers ($99) and Prescription ($149). The latter are custom-made according to your prescription.

Then there are optional purchases like the 2-year Apple Care+ for Vision Pro which will set you back by another $499 and the Travel Case for $199. So, in a nutshell, even the base version will cost you around $4,200 (or your country's equivalent) if you go with the accessories.

Vision Pro's retail box includes the external battery pack, which gives up to 2.5 hours of backup depending on what you do. But if you need more backup without needing to recharge, you'll have to buy a new one for $199. However, according to John Gruber of Daring Fireball, the batteries are not hot-swappable and you'll have to shut down the headset to remove the power cable.

iFixit revealed in its teardown that Vision Pro is a complex piece of technology. The headset hides gigantic Lightning connectors in its battery pack and audio straps. When you look away from the bells and whistles you'll realize that Vision Pro comes with its set of caveats.

The headset supports iCloud Activation Lock but is not discoverable on the Find My network if it ever gets lost, possibly due to a lack of an on-device battery. It doesn't support Bluetooth mice for some reason but works with Magic Trackpad and Bluetooth keyboards made by Apple and others.