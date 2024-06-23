The Razer Basilisk V3 X wireless gaming mouse is just a few cents short of its lowest price

The Razer Basilisk V3 X wireless gaming mouse is rare among major wireless mice products in that it requires a AA battery, rather than its own internal battery that's charged by a USB connection. However, the AA battery allows this particular gaming mouse to work up to 535 hours.

If you would like to have that kind of feature, the good news is that the Razer Basilisk V3 X wireless gaming mouse is currently available for $55.76 at Amazon. That's only 9 cents above its all-time low price and also is $14.23 off its $69.99 MSRP.

The 535 hours of battery life is when you use the Bluetooth wireless option. You can also use the Razer HyperSpeed Wireless USB dongle which offers lower latency for the wireless connection. Your battery life will be cut down but it will still last up to 285 hours with a single AA battery. Before you ask, Razer does give you one; no "battery not included" deal with this mouse.

Other features include an 18,000 DPI optical sensor and nine programmable buttons. The mouse's two main buttons use mechanical switches that will last up to 60 million clicks. All of the buttons on the mouse can also be assigned a second set of commands on top of their primary commands with the included Razer Hypershift software. Finally, the mouse uses Razer's Chroma RGB lighting with up to 16.8 million colors supported.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.