Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro, Galaxy Watch7 and Watch Ultra prices leak ahead of launch

The Samsung Unpacked event takes place next month on July 10 in Paris. The company is expected to launch multiple products, including the Galaxy Watch7, the Galaxy Buds3 series, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, the Galaxy Z Flip6, and Z Fold6. It is also expected to launch the One UI 6.1.1 update that will come out of the box on the new foldables.

However, ahead of their official debut, a fresh leak has surfaced on the internet, that might have revealed the alleged pricing of the Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Buds3 Pro, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra. According to a report by YTECHB, a European retailer has listed the alleged pricing of the upcoming Galaxy products on its website.

Although the name of the outlet isn't specified, the report suggests that the prices were slightly discounted compared to their original pricing. The report lists the Galaxy Buds3 Pro for a price of €313.49 (roughly $335), suggesting a price hike over the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, which was launched for €240 (~$257). The listing also reveals the Galaxy Buds3 Pro could arrive in silver and white colors.

image via YTECHB

Next up, the Galaxy Watch7 Bluetooth version is listed at €314.49 (roughly $336) while the 44mm model costs €344.99 (approximately $369). The Galaxy Watch7 is listed to arrive in cream, silver, and green colors. The leak doesn't reveal the prices of the LTE models.

Gallery: Samsung Galaxy Watch7 leaked prices

This year, Samsung is all set to launch its Apple Watch Ultra/Ultra 2 competition in the form of the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The official support page of the watch recently went live, confirming its existence as well as the name of the watch. Earlier, a report suggested that the Galaxy Watch Ultra could be priced slightly less than the Apple Watch Ultra, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra's price could range from $699 to $710.

image via YTECHB

However, according to the latest price leak, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is listed for a price of €688.99 (roughly $737). The price may seem above what was previously leaked because of the conversion. The outlet claims that Samsung could launch the Galaxy Watch Ultra in titanium gray, titanium silver, and titanium white colors.

Since these are leaked prices, we would advise you to take the prices of the Galaxy products with a pinch of salt.