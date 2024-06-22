Get the Google Pixel 7a now for just £299 - it's down 22%

If you’re looking for a good phone at an affordable price then check out the Google Pixel 7a which is just £299. At this price, it’s the lowest it has ever been on Amazon, down 22% from its old price of £383.14.

Buy the Google Pixel 7a now for £299 (save 22%) - Charcoal Sea , and Snow

As a quick overview, this phone includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For most people this should be fine but for gamers the storage could be a little tight. This 6.1-inch phone supports 5G connectivity as well as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC so you can make contactless payments at the shops.

Expanding more on the device’s specs, the product page reads:

The Google Tensor G2 chip makes it faster, more efficient and more secure – with improved audio on phone calls, great battery life, and amazing photo and video quality

Pixel 7a's dual rear camera system with advanced image processing can take amazing pictures in low light, fix blurry photos and remove distractions

With Google Tensor G2 and the certified Titan M2 chip, Pixel 7a is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe

No matter what phone you're switching from, you can transfer contacts, messages, photos and apps to your new Pixel in a few simple steps

The Adaptive Battery can last for over 24 hours. Turn on Extreme Battery Saver and it can last for up to 72 hours. And your Pixel 7a charges super fast

Now, in terms of reviews, this device has 708 ratings with an overall score of 4.4 out of 5 stars. It’s also marked as an Amazon Choice because it’s highly rated, has a good price, and is ready to ship. If you do decide to buy it, it is sold by and dispatches from Amazon and is returnable within 30 days of receipt if you don’t like it.

