Fresh leak reveals high-quality renders of the alleged Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

We are soon approaching the Unpacked event, which is reportedly scheduled for next month on July 10 in Paris. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Buds3 series, Galaxy Watch7 series, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra. It is also expected that the Korean company will launch the One UI 6.1.1 update, which the new generation foldables will come equipped with.

A fresh leak has emerged, courtesy of OnLeaks and Android Headlines, that shows off high-quality renders of a product that isn't going to debut next month. Notably, high-quality renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra have appeared online, which show off the device in all its glory. This premium tablet is expected to launch sometime early next year.

According to the leak, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra will sport identical dimensions, i.e., roughly 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.45mm, to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. However, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is expected to be 0.05mm thicker than the Tab S9 Ultra.

Gallery: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra renders

The leak also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra will come with quad speakers tuned by AKG. The power and volume rockers are on the right side of the tablet, and the S-Pen supports magnetic charging on the back.

The tablet is shown to come with a dual-camera setup on both the front and the back. This means that similar to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, the Tab S10 Ultra could also come with a display notch. Reportedly, it is expected to come with 12GB or 16GB of RAM paired with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants, which is what the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra was available in.

It is rumored that Samsung could ditch the 128GB storage model this year as well, which wasn't launched last year either. You can grab the original high-quality 5K resolution renders from here.