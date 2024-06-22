Amazon Deal: Pioneer VSX-835/535 7.2/5.2 Dolby Atmos, Vision, IMAX Enhanced 8K AVR on sale

Recently, there have been quite a few great deals on AV receivers (AVR). The one on the Marantz SR8015, which is a premium 11.2-channel AVR is still live. The product is highly sought after by audio enthusiasts and you can check it out in its dedicated article.

The other ones were on 7.2 channel AVRs from Denon and Sony in the form of the X2800H/1800H and STR-AN1000 respectively, though these deals have ended. However, the good news is that there are more discounted products available and one of those happens to be Onkyo's TX-NR6050. The other one is Pioneer's recently released VSX-835 which is now available for its lowest ever price of ~$375 (purchase link under the spec list below).

Pioneer VSX-835

Like the other 7.2 channel AVRs we have covered so far, the Pioneer VSX series also has standard features like 8K support, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Dolby Vision, and more, which are meant to deliver excellent sound and visuals. Aside from these, the Pioneer VSX series also supports IMAX Enhanced.

The key specs of the Pioneer VSX-835 are given below:

POWER OUTPUT : 165w (1kHz, 10% THD, 1ch @ 6 ohms) 80w (20-20kHz, 0.08% THD, 2ch @ 8 ohms - FTC)

HDMI I/O: 4 In / 1 Out (eARC)

HDMI CAPABILITIES: 8K/4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDCP2.3, HDMI2.1a VRR, QFT, Dynamic HDR, ALLM, DSC, SBTM

AUDIO INPUTS: 4 HDMI, 3 RCA, 1 Opt, 1 Coax

AUDIO OUTPUTS: 2 Preout Subwoofer, Zone B Stereo RCA Pre/Lineout, Power Zone B

The 5.2 channel VSX-535 model is also on sale and feature-wise it is nearly identical. The key specs are given below:

POWER OUTPUT: 150w (1kHz, 10% THD, 1ch @ 6 ohms) 80w (20-20kHz, 0.08% THD, 2ch @ 8 ohms - FTC)

HDMI I/O: 4 In / 1 Out ( eARC )

eARC HDMI CAPABILITIES: 8K/4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDCP2.3, HDMI2.1a VRR , QFT , Dynamic HDR, ALLM, DSC, SBTM

AUDIO INPUTS: 4 HDMI, 3 RCA, 1 Opt, 1 Coax

AUDIO OUTPUTS: Zone B Stereo RCA Lineout, 2 Preout subwoofer

