The recently launched Samsung 990 EVO SSDs are already heavily discounted at Amazon

It's been only a few days since Samsung officially announced its new 990 EVO internal SSD. However, Samsung already offers solid discounts on Amazon for both 1TB and 2TB editions.

Right now, Amazon is selling the 1TB Samsung 990 EVO SSD for $99.99. That's $25 off its announced $124.99 launch price. The 2TB Samsung 990 EVO SSD is currently available for $159.99, saving you $50 from its $209.99 launch price.

The new 990 EVO SSD is a unique SSD that supports two PCIe interfaces. The advantage is that it can be used on both PCIe Gen4 x4 and Gen5 x2 motherboards, offering more flexibility for PC owners.

Designed to be the successor to the older Samsung 970 EVO SSD, the new 990 EVO models offer up to 43 percent more performance while retaining affordable prices for PC owners who want to upgrade their internal storage.

Read speeds for the new models go up to 5,000 MB per second while the write speeds head up to 4,200MB per second. The random speeds go up to 700K IOPS read and to 800K IOPS write.

Samsung also says that the new 990 EVO SSDs are 70 percent more power efficient compared to the 970 EVO, which should get you slightly more battery life after upgrading to the new models.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.